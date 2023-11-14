SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Bridge lane closures related to the APEC summit in San Francisco go into effect Tuesday. To help ensure safety and security around the event, Caltrans will be implementing the following closures:

Closure of eastbound I-80 at 4th Street off-ramp and westbound I-80 at 5th Street off-ramp from Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 17, between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Closure of #1 (far-left) lane on eastbound I-80 (San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge) and #5 (far-right) lane on westbound I-80: Beginning at 5 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14 and lasting through 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

Closure of northbound Highway 101 Dana Bowers Vista Point off-ramp: From Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 18.

“We understand that these closures may cause temporary inconvenience, but they are essential to help ensure the safety and security of this significant event and to promote immediacy and availability for emergency response,” Caltrans officials said.

“We encourage you to plan your travels, accordingly, allow extra time for your commute and consider using alternate routes or public transportation during this period,” officials added.

In addition to the Bay Bridge lane closures, APEC road closures are being widely implemented across the City of San Francisco. APEC, which got underway Saturday, is expected to draw some 20,000 visitors to the city, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who is due to arrive Tuesday.