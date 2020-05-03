App connects healthcare workers during crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — During a time like this, focusing on your mental health is more important than ever, especially for those working on the front lines.

There is a new app that’s helping healthcare workers do just that.

The app Fishbowl is offering verified professionals of various industries a platform to discuss shared experiences, but their newest channel is specifically for healthcare workers.

As they work on the frontlines of COVID19, the conversations they are having on the app shed light on the issues they face each day.

The CEO of Fishbowl, Matt Sunbulli says his wife is a healthcare worker and she contracted COVID19 early on during the pandemic.

Her experience is what pushed him to create the new channel.

“She contracted COVID19 for many of the reasons we’re seeing people post about on Fishbowl. Reasons like the institutions not being transparent about the risks early on that the healthcare workers were in by not having PPE while treating patients,” said Sunbulli. “There’s also a lot of mental health issues starting to emerge as they come back home and they can’t deal with everything they’re seeing.”

Sunbulli says part of the value Fishbowl provides is simply a platform for people to feel comfortable discussing whatever issue they might be going through in their workplace.

“No one is going to understand you better than someone who’s been in your shoes. So a professional that understands what you do and does what you do and understands your moments is a great person to relate with and share a story that you’re finding emotionally troublesome for yourself,” said Sunbulli.

The app is free to download and also conducts surveys that members can participate in once they are verified.

