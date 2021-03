MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – A home in Mountain View was evacuated Wednesday after the discovery of an apparent grenade.

According to Mountain View police, authorities responded to the home on the 500 block of McCarty Avenue.

The bomb squad arrived shortly after.

As of 1:43 p.m., authorities say the device was rendered safe and the scene is secure.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.