Apparent hate speech appears in SF skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What’s that in the sky?

Several reports coming into the KRON4 newsroom indicate there was a plane apparently skywriting hate speech over San Francisco Friday.

Video and photos shared with KRON4 show the plane’s message – “nasty” – spelled in the blue skies.

KRON4 viewer photo

One viewer reported the message in the sky was accompanied with an obscene drawing.

Did you see it?

Meanwhile in the North Bay, KRON4’s Chuck Clifford said he witnessed a proposal, with the message reading “marry me.”

Talk about two very different messages!

This is a developing story.

