CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s back to the office for Apple employees.

The tech company announced Friday employees in the United States will have to go back to the office starting next month on April 11.

Business owners in Cupertino Village are excited for Apple employees’ return because those workers are likely to stop by their restaurant or coffee shop to grab a bite.

At MOD Pizza, the manager says business has been tough since the pandemic, they’ve survived with take-out orders.

With Apple employees going back to the office, he hopes for a rebound.

“I hope they make catering orders to have us bring over there, most likely, put there orders on the house, here and there,” said MOD Pizza manager Joshua Santos.

Starting next month, April 11, Apple CEO, Tim Cook says employees will initially return to the office one day a week, then two weeks later, two days a week.

They will be on a hybrid schedule starting May 23, with people coming in the office three days a week.

Residents say traffic has been light since Apple employees have been working from home.

“I didn’t have to worry about work, getting up half an hour earlier for whatever I had to do within 20 to 30 minutes,” said Cupertino resident Kris Menzel.

Menzel will have to readjust his morning schedule

“What about you driving and your 30 minute commute? Is what it is, man life is what it is,” he said.