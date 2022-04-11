CUPERTINO (KRON) – For thousands of Apple employees, today is the first day back inside the office..

Until this morning, employees were allowed to work remotely but Apple told them last month those days were coming to an end.

Starting today, employees are required to be back on campus at least once a week, and then twice a week by the end of this month, and three days a week by May 23.

Not all employees are happy with this decision. Some say they have created a home life for themselves during COVID-19, all the while still producing what Apple wanted from its employees.

More people in society working from home was good for the company, as many people bought Apple products to better do office work.