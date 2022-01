SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker, the Santa Clara County Superior Court confirmed with KRON4.

The documents state that the alleged stalker is a Virginia woman named Julia Lee Choi.

The county’s order restrains the woman from having a gun, and it states she must stay at least 200 yards away from all Apple employees.

The next court hearing is set for March 29th at 9:00 a.m.

KRON4 has reached out to Apple for a statement.