WATCH: Apple hosts annual World Wide Developers Conference

All tech eyes will be on Apple Monday to see what the company announces at its annual World Wide Developers Conference.

Executives typically use the multi-day event to unveil new iterations of its iOS operating system for iPhone, iPad, and iPod devices.

Website 9 to 5 Mac is reporting iOS 13 will include a dark mode.

That's a color scheme already available on the company's laptop computers that make the screen easier to see in low light.

Bloomberg is also reporting Apple is going to finally kill its 18-year-old iTunes platform.

The company has already created separate apps for music and video content.

Apple Watch is rumored to be getting its own app store, reducing its dependence on pairing with an iPhone.

Speaking of the iPhone, new versions of that device are usually unveiled at a separate event in the fall.

