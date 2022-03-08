(KRON) – Fans of Apple products will find out at 10 a.m. what the world-famous company plans to roll out to its customers when the company hosts its annual event.

Even though COVID-19 seems to be mostly behind us, Apple will continue to do this event online.

In previous years, the event felt like a Hollywood event on campus as CEO Tim Cook takes the stage before thousands of people to talk about, what else? New products they hope you buy.

This year’s speculation is that he will talk about what’s going on in Ukraine. Last week, Apple decided it won’t sell its product in Russia, as most of the world is against what Russia is doing.

Almost Apple employees are not back on campus, but starting on April 11 they will be required to work at the office at least once a week, and then three days a week on April 23.

As far as the products that could be talked about today, those include new iPads and an iPhone SE that can take on 5G.