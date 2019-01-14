Applebee's now sells a blue cocktail slush topped with a gummy shark
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - This drink is giving us some real summer blues!
Applebee's announced its newest libation -- the Shark Bowl served Mucho.
On social media, Applebee's described the drink as "the shark that you'll swim towards.. our new Shark Bowl served Mucho is mixed with Captain Morgan and topped with a gummy shark."
It's basically a 12-ounce frozen beverage that mixes tropical-fruit flavors with Captain Morgran rum.
Depending on location, the drink costs around $7.50.
Would you try it?
