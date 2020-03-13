Apple’s June developers conference will be online-only amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California. The WWDC runs through June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – Apple announced Friday its annual developers conference scheduled for June will shift online amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Apple said its 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will feature an “entirely new online format” with information for both developers and customers who own Apple products.

Apple has yet to announce an exact date for WWDC, but said more details will be released soon.

