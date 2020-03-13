Apple’s June developers conference will be online-only amid coronavirus pandemic

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – Apple announced Friday its annual developers conference scheduled for June will shift online amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, Apple said its 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will feature an “entirely new online format” with information for both developers and customers who own Apple products.
Apple has yet to announce an exact date for WWDC, but said more details will be released soon.
