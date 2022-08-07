The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a burglary that left a local cannabis store in shambles, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.

Just before 7:30 am. on August 6, officers responded to the 2500 block of Willow Street after receiving reports of a burglary of a business in the area. That’s when officers on scene came into contact with the owner of the business and saw that the business had been burglarized.

The owner was later identified as Alan Sorrentino, owner of C.R.A.F.T. Cannabis in Oakland. Sorrentino tells KRON4 about $100,000 in product was stolen from his store.

The initial investigation revealed that around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, three vehicles and three unknown individuals parked on the 2400 block of Willow Street. The three suspects then broke into the business and cut the power.

As the suspects reportedly removed items from the store, the owner arrived. One of the suspects walked towards the owner and reportedly showed a handgun. The owner then left the scene for safety. Sorrentino opened the store in 2012 and hopes that his business can recover from this incident.

No arrests have been made in this incident. Anyone that has information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (510) 238-3951.