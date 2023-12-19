(KRON) – An autopsy cites the death of a two-month-old infant that died in April as a homicide, the San Jose Police Department announced Tuesday.

Patrol officers and homicide unit detectives responded to a local hospital to investigate the death of a two-month-old infant at approximately 6:49 p.m. on April 4. Officers and detectives interviewed the parents of the infant and evidence was collected, police said.

The Santa Clara County Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office provided detectives with final medical reports and autopsy and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck and Detective Estantino at (408)-277-5283.