(KRON) — A person was robbed Thursday morning in Berkeley by suspects armed with an AR-15 type weapon, according to the University of California Police Department.

The robbery occurred at around 6 a.m. Thursday at 2468 Telegraph Avenue, authorities said. The address shared matches the area of Sliver Pizza and Little Gem Belgian Waffles restaurants. Three suspects approached a victim with the firearm and stole the victim’s wallet and phone, UCPD said.

The suspects fled Telegraph Avenue in the northbound direction in a Lexus SUV-style vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department at (510)-981-5900 with Case #23-46376.