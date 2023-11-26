(KRON) – A traffic stop led to an arrest for weapon possession by the American Canyon Police Department.

American Canyon officers initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia with an expired registration traveling southbound on Highway 29 on Nov. 25 around 9 a.m.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Vallejo resident, Michael Maurice Williams III.

According to police, Williams consented to a search of his vehicle. Police say they found an unregistered and loaded AR pistol inside a backpack in the truck.

Williams was arrested and booked in Napa County Department of Corrections for various weapons charges.