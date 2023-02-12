SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Barricades placed at the south end of Capp Street to prevent drivers from soliciting sex workers in the residential area only days ago have already been broken down multiple times, according to photos and video obtained by KRON4.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen and others hoped that adding barricades to the street and increasing officer patrols would decrease the amount of potential clients or “Johns” in the area. Local police said they planned to have a dedicated officer at the location to issue citations on Fridays and Saturdays.

Photos obtained by KRON4 show the dead-end barricades in various states of disarray. Some appeared to have been knocked over by hand, while others are smashed as though hit by a car.

Barricades at the end of Capp Street in San Francisco’s Mission District

Video of the barricade shows a Tesla easily driving through Sunday morning. Another photo shows fire crews attempting to reassemble the broken-down barricades.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins broke down how the city currently handles cases against suspected Johns:

Currently, citations for solicitation are referred to our neighborhood courts for adjudication. Johns referred to neighborhood court are expected to abide by the agreements they make with community members including going to John School and pledging to not repeat their behavior. 14 Johns have been referred to neighborhood court. SF DA Brooke Jenkins

What exactly is John School? KRON4 interviewed Dr. Michael Shively with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation to learn more about it.

“One of the key messages is trying to do empathy building. Get them to understand that what they are doing is harmful,” he said of John School.