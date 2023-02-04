SAN LORENZO, Calif (KRON) — A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced that the Botts Dots had been installed at two intersections in San Lorenzo. The first dots were placed at Via Lucas and Via Chiquita, and the next set were installed at Via Manzanas and Via Chiquita, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Photos courtesy of Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, an Instagram page posted a video of a white Cadillac spinning donuts at one of the intersections. The tires can be seen spinning over the dots, which appear to do little to stop the activity. A second video on the page shows the dots with burned rubber marks across the top.

The sheriff’s office says that more dots will be installed at additional intersections that have reported sideshow activity sometime soon. The installations were a group effort by the sheriff’s office, California Highway Patrol and elected officials, including Alameda County Supervisors Nate Miley and Lena Tam.