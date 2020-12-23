Are people flying for Christmas? Here’s what SFO is seeing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco International Airport officials say fewer people are traveling for Christmas than they did for Thanksgiving.

During the busiest Thanksgiving travel days they saw about 21,000 people flying. Within the last week, SFO officials say they haven’t been seeing anything close to that with Christmas just two days away.

However, people are still traveling more than they should — especially with a stay-at-home order across the Bay Area.

AAA expects to see nearly 85 million people traveling this holiday season across the United States.

We saw hints of that last weekend when airlines nationwide recorded one million travelers per day for three days in a row.

That’s a record during the pandemic, nationally surpassing the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The CDC is not recommending travel right now, but anyone who still does should get tested 1-3 days before their trip and 3-5 days after they get back.

A lot of travelers have chosen to drive to a holiday destination or to visit with family.

In the Bay Area, surges that came after Thanksgiving forced us into another lockdown, which may not end on the expected date in early January if people continue to gather.

San Francisco does require a 10-day quarantine for people arriving in the city from somewhere outside of the Bay Area, whether by plane or ground transportation.