Bomb squad on scene evaluating suspicious item in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are asking the public to avoid the area around the 300 block of Embarcadero due to a suspicious package in the area.
The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m.
Businesses in the surrounding areas have been evacuated.
Trains have been stopped in the area and buses have been rerouted.
According to officials, OPD received a call from an anonymous person reporting a bomb in Jack London Square. Officers discovered a suspicious item and the ALCO Bomb Squad is on scene evaluating.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.