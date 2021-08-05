Bomb squad on scene evaluating suspicious item in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are asking the public to avoid the area around the 300 block of Embarcadero due to a suspicious package in the area.

Oakland Police requesting vehicle and pedestrian traffic stay out of the area 300 block of Embarcadero. OPD investigating a suspicious package in the area. Ensuring our community is safe while we investigate. We have evacuated businesses in the surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/Z6Tq1KDwu3 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 5, 2021

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m.

Businesses in the surrounding areas have been evacuated.

Trains have been stopped in the area and buses have been rerouted.

According to officials, OPD received a call from an anonymous person reporting a bomb in Jack London Square. Officers discovered a suspicious item and the ALCO Bomb Squad is on scene evaluating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.