(KRON) — Coastal areas near Aptos in Santa Cruz County are experiencing flooding Thursday morning as a high surf warning and high tides impact Central and Northern California. An evacuation warning was issued near Seacliff State Beach, according to Santa Cruz County officials.

The evacuation warning was issued for zone CTL-E048, which is near Seacliff State Beach in Aptos. “Be prepared to leave should an evacuation order be issued,” Santa Cruz County said. County officials urge residents to know their zone through the Zonehaven website.

Rio Del Mar Esplanade is flooded at the coast, the California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz division said in a tweet. “Please avoid the area and do not attempt to drive across flooded areas,” CHP said. Authorities advise motorists to drive with caution and not to go around road closures that are in effect.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for Central and Northern California beaches through 3 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.