(KRON) – A man barricaded himself in his home after brandishing his neighbor with a firearm, the Oakland Police Department announced Monday.

Oakland police are investigating an altercation in the 300 block of Lester Avenue on Nov. 19 around 3:15 p.m.

The OPD Communications Division was notified of an individual who brandished a firearm at a neighbor during a verbal dispute.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the armed neighbor retreated into their residence after the incident.

Officers responded to the armed neighbor’s residence. According to police, officers made announcements for occupants to exit. Several occupants exited the residence. However, the armed individual remained inside, police said.

According to police, the armed individual exited the residence after a lengthy standoff. The suspect was taken into custody, police said.

According to police, a firearm was located at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)-238-3728.