(KRON) — A 42-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday after officers located him inside a Pittsburg home with at least one gunshot wound. The Pittsburg Police Department responded to a report of a man who had been shot on the 900 block of Carpino Avenue.

Police are calling this shooting a homicide and have identified a suspect, Pittsburg police announced on Thursday. Pittsburg man James Maurice Ector, 41, is accused of being responsible for the homicide.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ector’s location is unknown. Police are instructing the public not to approach Ector as he is “armed and dangerous.”

A photo of Ector can be seen above. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. If anyone has information about this investigation, contact PPD at 925-646-2441 or Detective Elmore at 925-252-4875.