SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect described as “armed and dangerous” remains on the loose after police arrested four others in connection to a “sophisticated stolen vehicle ring,” the San Pablo Police Department announced Friday. Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, 19, of Hayward, remains outstanding and is wanted in connection to the ring that targeted high-end Jeeps and Dodge Chargers for theft across the Bay Area, police said.

Wanted suspect Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia (Photo: San Pablo PD)

The San Pablo Police Department was alerted to the crimes when officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation of reported gunshots on Nov. 26, 2022 in the 1700 block of Bush Avenue in San Pablo. Arriving on the scene, officers encountered an 18-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, it was reported, had confronted several suspected thieves in front of his home as they attempted to break into his vehicle.

As the suspects fled in a Jeep vehicle, they shot at the victim.

Detectives with SPPD assumed the investigation and using San Pablo Public Safety Cameras and conducting weeks of surveillance, they were able to identify the suspects as:

Jose Alberto Torres Flores, 26, of Union City

Alexander Martinez, 21, of Newark

Eduardo Garcia Perez, 20, of Newark

Alexander Echeverria, 20, of Newark

Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, 19, of Hayward

Coordinating with the Newark Police Department, detectives launched a multi-agency operation on Jan. 19, 2023 serving several warrants in the following locations:

6200 block of Noel Avenue, Newark

300 block of Riviera Drive, Union City

36000 block of Cherry Street, Newark

6300 block of Baine Avenue, Newark

Search warrants were also served at storage units in Oakland and San Leandro. Investigators seized and recovered the following:

stolen vehicles with an estimated value of over $1 million

12 firearms

thousands of rounds of ammunition

ballistic body armor vests

high-capacity magazines

gun silencers

indicia of vehicle theft

(Photo: San Pablo PD)

Torres Flores and Echeverria were arrested at their homes. Martinez and Perez were arrested at the Noel Avenue address in Newark by Newark PD. All four were booked into Contra Costa County Jail on charges of conspiracy, attempted homicide, vehicle theft and weapons violations.

Garcia remains outstanding and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Pablo PD Investigations Unit at (510) 215-3150.