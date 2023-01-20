SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect described as “armed and dangerous” remains on the loose after police arrested four others in connection to a “sophisticated stolen vehicle ring,” the San Pablo Police Department announced Friday. Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, 19, of Hayward, remains outstanding and is wanted in connection to the ring that targeted high-end Jeeps and Dodge Chargers for theft across the Bay Area, police said.
The San Pablo Police Department was alerted to the crimes when officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation of reported gunshots on Nov. 26, 2022 in the 1700 block of Bush Avenue in San Pablo. Arriving on the scene, officers encountered an 18-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, it was reported, had confronted several suspected thieves in front of his home as they attempted to break into his vehicle.
As the suspects fled in a Jeep vehicle, they shot at the victim.
Detectives with SPPD assumed the investigation and using San Pablo Public Safety Cameras and conducting weeks of surveillance, they were able to identify the suspects as:
- Jose Alberto Torres Flores, 26, of Union City
- Alexander Martinez, 21, of Newark
- Eduardo Garcia Perez, 20, of Newark
- Alexander Echeverria, 20, of Newark
- Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, 19, of Hayward
Coordinating with the Newark Police Department, detectives launched a multi-agency operation on Jan. 19, 2023 serving several warrants in the following locations:
- 6200 block of Noel Avenue, Newark
- 300 block of Riviera Drive, Union City
- 36000 block of Cherry Street, Newark
- 6300 block of Baine Avenue, Newark
Search warrants were also served at storage units in Oakland and San Leandro. Investigators seized and recovered the following:
- stolen vehicles with an estimated value of over $1 million
- 12 firearms
- thousands of rounds of ammunition
- ballistic body armor vests
- high-capacity magazines
- gun silencers
- indicia of vehicle theft
Torres Flores and Echeverria were arrested at their homes. Martinez and Perez were arrested at the Noel Avenue address in Newark by Newark PD. All four were booked into Contra Costa County Jail on charges of conspiracy, attempted homicide, vehicle theft and weapons violations.
Garcia remains outstanding and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Pablo PD Investigations Unit at (510) 215-3150.