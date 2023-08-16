DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Carjackers armed with guns have been searching for targets in Castro Valley. They find a victim backing her car out of her driveway in one incident recorded on a neighbor’s surveillance cameras.

The surveillance video shows armed carjackers roaming the streets of Castro Valley early Tuesday morning looking for victims.

The incident occurred at 6:20 in the morning. Crimes happen at all hours of the day, but is a carjacking at that hour in Castro Valley, unusual?

“Nothing is unusual right now,” said Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Tya Modeste.

In fact, Modeste, said that minutes before this carjacking on Sydney Way, there was a report that suspects matching the same description tried, unsuccessfully, to carjack someone parked at a Mobile gas station in the same neighborhood on Lake Chabot Road.

“She was parked in the parking lot and she noticed the silver sedan parked in front of her and attempted to block her way,” Modeste said. “She was afraid. She maneuvered around the vehicle, very smart, and was able to make the call to law enforcement, so that she could get some help.”

Investigators later learned the silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra used in both crimes was previously reported stolen from Hayward. It was abandoned in the middle of the street after a black 2016 Nissan Sentra was forcibly taken. No one was hurt during these crimes. As for the descriptions of the five suspects, they are very limited.

“The difficulty is the masks,” Modeste said.

Alameda County sheriff’s detectives are following up on several leads in these two incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the alameda county sheriff’s office.