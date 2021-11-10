Armed carjacking suspect arrested in San Francisco

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man has been arrested after San Francisco police say he robbed multiple victims with a firearm and stole a van.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Mission Street on November 8 at around 6:08 p.m. where they found four victims, a 36-year-old female, a 36-year-old male, a 37-year-old male, and a 49-year-old male, who say a male suspect entered the business and pointed a firearm at them.

The suspect demanded the first three victims’ money and personal items.

After taking the personal items, the suspect fled out the back door to the business to a parking lot where he saw the fourth victim sitting in their van.

The suspect pointed their gun at the driver and demanded the keys, driving away after the victim gave them to him.

After investigating, police determined that 39-year-old Gregory McDowell of Vallejo was the suspect and the stolen van was found at his residence on the 200 block of Cadloni Lane. McDowell was taken into custody at the location without incident.

McDowell was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on carjacking, robbery, aggravated kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, and parole violation.