SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Employees at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are concerned as carjackings are becoming more common during shift changes. The most recent happened on Saturday morning when an employee was held up at gunpoint

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday when a hospital employee was sitting in her car at the intersection of 23rd and Vermont Streets. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office says she was waiting to start her shift when two men wearing ski masks approached, one on the driver’s side and the other on the passenger’s side.

“The one on the driver’s side produced a handgun and demanded she exit the vehicle. The victim feared for her safety and locked the car. At which point the suspects forcibly removed her from the vehicle,” said Captain William Kelleher of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Cpt. Kelleher says the two men took the victim’s car keys and demanded her phone, but by that point, she had already started running towards San Francisco General while calling 911.

The car was taken but recovered by police undamaged 15 minutes later near Carolina Street.

Cpt. Kelleher says victims of carjackings should always comply.

“Give up your possessions and your life comes first, but she did everything right. She complied and she was able to get to safety,” said Kelleher.

This is not the first time a carjacking has happened to a hospital worker. The same crime occurred last year at the corner of 23rd and Kansas Streets on November 7. A 14-year-old male was arrested for that carjacking.

Elaine Coleman has worked as a nurse for 40 years and says crime has actually decreased since her start.

“I know it’s happened in the last couple of months because the sheriff’s department sends out alerts about the incident,” Coleman said.

They also send out reminders that the sheriff’s office provides security escorts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“If an employee is having an issue, being told there’s not an escort, we advise them to contact the watch commander and the watch commander will arrange for the escort,” Kelleher said.

After Saturday’s carjacking, Kelleher says patrols around the hospital have been increased to add an extra sense of security.

“Especially around shift change, we will also be utilizing our bike patrol to increase our visibility in the area,” he said.

Increased patrols aren’t just because of carjackings, but are also meant to prevent other crimes that have been reported in the area, including car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts.