(KRON) — The suspect in an armed home invasion in San Jose last month has been arrested and connected to several other violent crimes, according to the San Jose Police Department. Rafael Morataya, 33, of San Jose, was arrested on March 31 when officers responded to an armed home invasion at 9:30 a.m. in the 40 block of Muller Place.

The victim provided officers with a description of the suspect, who police said was believed to be armed with a firearm. Officers flooded the area and the suspect was located. He was taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of a tool that resembled a firearm.

Detectives with the SJPD Robbery Unit conducted a comprehensive investigation and were able to associate Morataya with several other violent crimes that occurred between March 18 and March 31 throughout the City of San Jose, police said. Crimes police associated the suspect with included:

Carjacking

Robbery

Attempted robbery

Assault with a deadly weapon

There was also one incident in which the suspect attempted to lure a 16-year-old female into a carjacked vehicle, police said.

Morataya was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for multiple felony counts.