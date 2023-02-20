VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A group of people under the age of 18 were arrested in Vallejo on Sunday after being accused of stealing items from a store, according to the Vallejo Police Department. One of the juveniles was carrying a firearm, police said.

VPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Plaza Drive for the reported burglary. When officers arrived, VPD said the store’s staff told them the suspects had run out of the building.

Police said officers found the suspects hiding in the back of the building. The suspects allegedly scattered when they realized they had been spotted.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter helped VPD find the suspects in the business’ parking lot. They were all eventually arrested. One suspect was trying to hide a firearm after he was found.

Police did not specify how many were arrested. Most of the juveniles were released to their parents, but the individual carrying a gun was taken to Solano County’s juvenile detention center.