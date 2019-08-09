Armed man arrested at San Jose State University

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Police have detained a man in a San Jose State University building after they chased a reported gunman onto campus.
Authorities say they received a report of a man brandishing a gun near campus at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
They spotted a man who fled onto campus.
Summer school students were told the shelter in place while authorities searched for the man.
Police say about 2 1/2 hours later they found the man on the third floor of a building at the Spartan Complex, a group of buildings that includes classrooms and recreational facilities. He was unarmed.
However, authorities say a handgun later was found in the area.
There were no reports of shots fired and no injuries.
