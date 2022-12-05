VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in Vallejo on Friday night for what police described as “attacking” his family. The Vallejo Police Department said the armed man also threatened to kill family members and officers.

Police were called to an unspecified address at 8:43 p.m. for a report that a man was attacking his family members. A 70-year-old woman was among the victims, VPD said.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. Police found him a few blocks away trying to break into a house, police said.

The man tried to kick the front door in while the home’s residents were there. Officers arrived and arrested him before he could enter, according to VPD.

Officers searched the man and found that he was carrying a revolver and a pistol, both of which were stolen. He was also on probation for false imprisonment.

VPD did not name that suspect but said he was booked into the Solano County Jail.