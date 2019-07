SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – Police in San Rafael arrested an armed man after a short chase.

29-year-old Adam Workman was wanted for burglary and a number of other felonies.

Police spotted his car Thursday in East San Rafael and Workman led them on a chase.

At one point, police said Workman got out of his car on I-580 and tried to carjack a driver.

Police were able to catch up to Workman and arrest him.