Armed man charged after breaking into Berkeley apartment: police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been charged after breaking into a Berkeley apartment armed with a gun on Thursday, according to the police department.

Around 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, police arrived at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 62nd Street.

Authorities had received reports of an armed man breaking into an apartment through a window.

When police arrived, the man came out of the apartment with a gun. Officers were able to safely take the man into custody.

Investigators learned that the 33-year-old man from Berkeley was an old acquaintance of the victim.

The victim told police that he had come over asking for a favor but was then told to leave. Police say he came back about 15 minutes later to confront the victim.

According to authorities, when the victim stopped talking to the man, he broke a window and climbed inside with a gun.

The victim then called the police after locking himself in his bedroom.

While the armed man banged on the bedroom door, the victim climbed out the window and jumped to where police were waiting outside.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the Alameda County DA’s Office charged the suspect with burglary, criminal threats, possession of a concealed firearm, as well as several crime enhancements.