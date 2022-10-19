OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man with a gun slapped someone near an elementary school in Oakley, police stated.

The man was reported near the front office of Vintage Elementary School at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 19.

KRON ON is streaming live

“The Oakley Police Department flooded the area with our officers and we continue to remain on scene investigating,” police stated via Facebook. “The officers who are on scene have determined the man with the gun is no longer at the school and our officers are providing security for the normally scheduled school drop-off time. The suspect has been described as a Black male adult, 40 years old, wearing a hat, black hoodie, black pants and blue latex gloves.”

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.