Armed men prompt hundreds of 911 calls to Vallejo police

VALLEJO (KRON) – A surge of more than 200 calls came into the Vallejo Police Department earlier in the week, all for one incident.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Mosswood Avenue following a report of three to four people armed with guns.

The caller reported the subjects were driving a red car, police say,

Officers arrived to find a red Honda had pulled into a driveway and the subjects ran into a home, closing the door behind them.

Police say a loaded Glock handgun with more than a 30 round high capacity magazine was found in the car.

Officers were eventually able to remove eight adults and one child from the residence.

A probation search of the home led police to find an AR-15 assault rifle, two handguns, and several high capacity magazines inside.

Authorities arrested five people who were later booked into Solano County Jail.