SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of three suspects in relation to an armed robbery and shooting that took place early in the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Officers from the SFPD Mission Station responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Street for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the department.

The victims in the incident were approached by three male suspects in a white, four-door sedan. The suspects exited the vehicle and proceeded to rob the victims. One of the victims was shot before the suspects fled the scene in the white sedan, according to SFPD. During the robbery, the suspects brandished firearms, including a rifle.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries described as “non-life-threatening.”

The investigation was taken over by the SFPD Robbery detail. Information was gathered and disseminated and a department wide crime alert for issued for the suspects and their vehicle.

On Wednesday, off-duty officers on their way to work spotted the suspect vehicle, according to the news release. Additional officers with the SFPD Narcotics unit who were working in plain clothes capacity were notified by the off-duty officers. The suspect vehicle was observed parked at 7th and Folsom Streets.

Three males exited the vehicle and entered a business on Folsom. Joined by investigators from the SFPD Robbery detail, officers formulated a plan to apprehend the suspects, who were considered possibly armed and dangerous. Officers approached the building and detained Kiemariah Richmond, 22, of San Francisco, without incident.

Richmond had a concealed firearm on his person at the time of arrest.

The other two males fled to the building’s rooftop in an effort to escape. Officers set up a perimeter around the block, according to the news release. Commands were issued to the males on the rooftop to surrender. They refused to comply and retreated into the building.

They attempted to flee on foot through the perimeter and were quickly apprehended following a foot chase. The two were identified as Keyari Carter, 21, of San Francisco, and a 15-year-old boy. Carter also had a concealed firearm on his person at the time of arrest. A rifle was also located and seized from the rooftop where the suspects hid.

Probable cause to arrest the trio for the robbery and shooting was developed and they were placed in custody. Richmond and Carter were booked into San Francisco County Jail. The juvenile was booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.