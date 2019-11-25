Armed robbery in Oakland leads to shooting, investigation underway

OAKLAND (KRON) – Police in Oakland are investigating an armed robbery that led to a shooting Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. authorities responded to the 3300 block of Grand Avenue at a commercial business.

The business owner told police that two men with guns came into the business and demanded collectible and valuable items.

The owner chased the men who fled the scene on foot with merchandise, police say.

About a block away from the business, gunshots were fired between the suspects and the owner.

Police say a stray bullet went into a nearby residence and hit someone inside.

That person was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The suspects were able to get away and left behind the stolen merchandise.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (510) 238-3326.