SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died and another was injured after a police chase Saturday afternoon that began in the Tenderloin and ended near the Bayview neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 4:04 p.m., authorities began to chase a suspect vehicle in connection to an armed robbery and auto burglaries. The pursuit continued onto the highway — ending when the suspect vehicle crashed into a “fixed object” near the Paul Street off-ramp at San Bruno Avene and Mansell Street.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crash and located two individuals in the suspect vehicle. Police had to extract the two out of the vehicle, SFPD said. One of them died, and the other was sent to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

KRON4 obtained dashcam video of a driver capturing parts of the police chase on southbound Highway 101. View the video in the media player above.

No information about either suspect was released by SFPD. Police and California Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.