(KRON) — An investigation is underway after an armed robbery occurred near a Marriott hotel Tuesday evening, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The robbery occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway Street, where a Courtyard Marriott Hotel is located at. According to the victim, they were walking past a suspect vehicle when two individuals, one armed with a handgun, exited the car and demanded their belongings, OPD said.

After a short struggle, the two suspects took the victim’s belongings and fled the area in their car. There is currently no description on the suspects or the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Robbery Division at 510-238-3426.