(KRON) — An armed robbery was reported in Walnut Creek after a prearranged transaction went wrong Saturday afternoon, the Walnut Creek Police Department said in a Facebook post. Around 3 p.m., two individuals met up for a sale on the 2900 block of N. Main Street.

Then things went south.

The victim was selling an undisclosed kind of property and made arrangements to meet the buyer at that location, according to police. However, the buyer then brandished a gun, stole the property and fled northbound on N. Main Street in a maroon sedan.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, according to WCPD. He is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

KRON4 has reported a couple more crimes that happened in Walnut Creek in the last few days. Victims were robbed at gunpoint downtown after leaving dinner, and four people were arrested in connection to a theft at the Lululemon store at Broadway Plaza.

Anyone with information about the alleged armed robbery is asked to call WCPD at 925-943-5844 or its anonymous line at 925-943-5865.