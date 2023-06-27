SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to separate but connected incidents involving an armed robbery and a shooting, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. Joseph Tagoilelagi, 34, and Bryant Gray, 35, were identified by the SFPD Night Investigations Unit and Major Crimes Robbery Detail as suspects connected to an armed robbery in the Taraval District and a shooting in the Tenderloin last month.

In the Taraval incident on May 11, officers responded to the 2300 block of 20th Avenue on a report of an armed robbery. Two victims officers met with said that two unknown suspects brandished firearms at them, stole a necklace and then fled in a getaway vehicle.

In the Tenderloin incident, officers from Tenderloin Station responded on May 22 to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue to investigate a shooting report. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators determined the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.

Tagoilelagi and Gray were identified as suspects in both incidents. Investigators developed probable cause and obtained search and arrest warrants for both men, as well as their residences and vehicles.

Tagoilelagi and Gray were located on the 1300 block of Creekside Drive in Walnut Creek on June 15. Investigators from the SFPD Tactical Unit took them into custody without incident. Officers determined the suspects were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Following a search, two firearms were located and seized.

Officers transported Tagoilelagi to SF County Jail and he was booked for:

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Carrying a concealed firearm

Unlawful taking of a vehicle

Warrant charges of attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Conspiracy

Gray was also taken to SF County Jail and booked for:

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Carrying a concealed firearm

Unlawful taking of a vehicle

Warrant charges for attempted murder

Attempted robbery

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Conspiracy

Police say that despite arrests having been made, the investigation remains active.