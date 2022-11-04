HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested by Hayward police after he was accused of committing and armed robbery and leading officers on a chase, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said on Friday. An officer was hospitalized for an injury he suffered in the incident.

According to HPD, a victim called 9-1-1 to report being robbed at gunpoint, saying the suspect fled in a BMW.

Officers found the BMW and attempted to pull it over, but the suspect did not stop. A short pursuit ensued, which ended after officers used a “pursuit intervention technique,” police said.

After the suspect’s vehicle was stopped, he was taken into custody, HPD said. Police found a handgun and the victim’s stolen property in his car.

HPD said an officer was injured in the pursuit and was hospitalized for minor injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.