VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man allegedly threatened to kill a victim in front of his wife and children during an armed robbery in Vallejo on Saturday, according to officers with the Vallejo Police Department. Police said the robber was armed with a gun and threatened to kill the victim if the family did not hand over their possessions.

Officers received the call when the victim’s wife reported the armed robbery. She was able to provide police with a description of the suspect and car involved.

Officers with the Vallejo PD saturated the area and found the suspect at a gas station.

Officers detained the suspect and realized he was on probation. During a search of the suspect’s car, officers said they found the family’s stolen property and a gun.

The suspect was arrested and his car was towed. The stolen property was returned to the family.

Police did not release the arrested man’s name.