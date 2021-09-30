Armed robbery suspects caught after chase

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – Three people are behind bars after police say they robbed a Starbucks in Hercules and attempted to flee from officers yesterday.

Authorities responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at 842 Willow Ave on September 29 at around 12:57 p.m.

Police arrived right when a suspect entered a gray BMW sedan after they say he took large amounts of cash from the register.

The BMW took off onto eastbound I-80 and a chase ensued.

The 33-year-old male robbery suspect from Oakland, 32-year-old female driver from Oakland and 37-year-old female passenger were eventually apprehended and taken into custody in Emeryville, with evidence connected to the crime found in the car.