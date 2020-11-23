Armed robbery suspects flee and crash into building in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two home invasion suspects were arrested in Fremont after a police chase ended in a crash on Monday morning.

The Fremont Police Department responded to an armed home invasion robbery on Ibero Way, but the suspects were already driving off. Police said they found their vehicle on Mission Blvd and began a pursuit.

The suspects were detained after crashing into an unoccupied building, police said. There are traffic delays on Mission Blvd between Sullivan Underpass and Niles Canyon Rd.