(KRON) — Two suspects who allegedly pistol whipped a victim during an armed robbery Sunday are wanted by the Redwood City Police Department, according to an alert issued Monday. Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Redwood City PD officers were dispatched to the Food Stop Market at 1300 Arguello on a report of armed robbery.

According to police, the victim, a lone male, told officers two masked suspects approached him on foot and brandished handguns. One of the suspects pistol whipped the victim twice in the head and then forcibly removed his gold chain and bracelet.

The two suspects then reportedly joined a get-away driver and fled west on Whipple Avenue in a gray Nissan Altima with Arizona plates.

The suspects were described as two men. One was wearing a gray hoodie and had a silver handgun, the other had a black hoodie and a black handgun, according to police.

The victim suffered only minor injuries and declined further medical treatment. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Redwood City PD.