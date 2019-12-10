Armed suspect in custody after standoff in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset District

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have arrested a suspect who was barricaded inside a residence in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset District early Tuesday morning. 

Authorities responded to the 400 block of Judah Street around 2:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a person with a gun. 

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect refused to come out of the home. 

Authorities created a perimeter and worked to communicate with the suspect. 

The suspect was taken into custody around 4:25 a.m.

Police say the scene has been secured.

No other details have been released at this time.

