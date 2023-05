SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An armed suspect attempted to burglarize a Glen Park home Friday while its occupants were inside the residence, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed. It happened around 2:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Bosworth Street.

The residence is approximately half a mile away from the Glen Park BART station. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.