SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a jewelry shop that happened Saturday afternoon in San Pablo, KRON4 confirmed. The incident happened at H Bee Jewelry where multiple armed suspects are still at large.
H Bee Jewelry is located at 2415 San Pablo Dam Road inside the San Pablo Towne Center. The shopping center is located near San Pablo Dam Road and I-80.
The San Pablo Police Department did not provide a description of the suspects. No other information was immediately available.
