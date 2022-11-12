Scene outside of H Bee Jewelry in San Pablo on Nov. 12, 2022.

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a jewelry shop that happened Saturday afternoon in San Pablo, KRON4 confirmed. The incident happened at H Bee Jewelry where multiple armed suspects are still at large.

H Bee Jewelry is located at 2415 San Pablo Dam Road inside the San Pablo Towne Center. The shopping center is located near San Pablo Dam Road and I-80.

The San Pablo Police Department did not provide a description of the suspects. No other information was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

