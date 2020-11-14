Armed suspects rob crew filming commercial in SF’s Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco officials are asking for the community’s help regarding what they are calling a “bold” crime.
Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, armed suspects robbed a corporate film crew filming a commercial in the Marina District on Pierce Street and Toledo Way.
Officials say $54,000 worth of gear was stolen.
No injuries were reported and no other details were made available.
San Francisco police is asking anyone with information to contact the police department.
