Armed suspects rob crew filming commercial in SF’s Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco officials are asking for the community’s help regarding what they are calling a “bold” crime.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, armed suspects robbed a corporate film crew filming a commercial in the Marina District on Pierce Street and Toledo Way.

Officials say $54,000 worth of gear was stolen.

No injuries were reported and no other details were made available.

San Francisco police is asking anyone with information to contact the police department.

