(KRON) — The Redwood City Police Department is warning the public about a recent string of catalytic converter thefts involving armed suspects. There were eight catalytic converter thefts on March 21 that appeared to involve the same three suspects, Redwood City PD said in a news alert.

Private security video police obtained from a resident showed a group of three suspects involved in one of the thefts. One of the suspects appeared to be armed with an AK-47 style assault weapon, police said.

This is one of several recent catalytic converter theft incidents across the Bay Areas involving armed suspects. Redwood City PD is urging residents to use caution if they observe a catalytic converter theft in progress and to contact law enforcement.

“Do not take an action that would endanger yourself or others,” police warn.

Suspects in the March 21 thefts are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Male wearing a Bape brand shark zip-up sweater, light colored pants and dark colored shoes

Suspect 2: Male wearing a light colored hoodie and armed with an AK-47 pistol

Suspect 3: Male wearing a dark colored zip-up hoodie and dark colored pants

The suspect vehicle is described by police as a dark colored 2010 or later model Audi with stock, 5-spoke colored wheels.